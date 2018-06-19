Cocoa Brown’s travel size tan is KEY for our summer holidays

As much as we love having a golden tan when we're travelling, bringing our tanning supplies along can be tricky.

The products are too big for our carry-on bag, or we're worried they'll accidentally spill all over the clothes in our checked luggage.

Thankfully though, as many people are beginning to jet off on summer holidays (or sitting at home, hoping the sun will stay out), Cocoa Brown by Marissa Carter decided to swoop in and save the day.

No longer will people be asking if you're Casper when they look at photos from your trip to Ibiza, all thanks to Cocoa 2 Go Travel Size 1 Hour Tan Mousse.

It does exactly what it says on the tin: gives you a beautiful bronzed look in just ONE hour – with a fresh holiday scent to boot.

At 95ml, you can just toss it into your carry-on, no worries. Stay gold, ponyboy.

A post shared by Cocoa Brown Tan (@cocoabrowntan) on Jun 18, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

CEO and founder of Cocoa Brown Marissa Carter says of the new product, ''Cocoa 2 Go Travel Size 1 Hour Tan Mousse is 95ml and will slide into your carry-on luggage so staying wonderfully bronzed has never been easier.

"As with all Cocoa Brown products, Cocoa 2 Go simply glides on with an instant colour and develops into a rich Cocoa Brown colour in just one hour for a false tan that lasts on the skin for up to five to seven days.''

The Cocoa 2 Go Travel Size 1 Hour Tan Mousse is available in Original Medium, Dark and Extra Dark from €5.95 at stockists nationwide.