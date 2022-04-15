Cocktail Recipe: How to make an Irish Espresso Martini

The Easter bank holiday weekend is so close we can almost taste it! Over the past few years we’ve been robbed of family gatherings and special get-togethers, so now whenever we celebrate with loved ones we like to make the most of it.

Spring is well and truly here and so Lidl Ireland is inviting shoppers to create a show-stopping Easter feast at home using its easy-to-follow seasonal Spring recipes.

After enjoying a wholesome Easter feast, put a spring back in your step with Lidl Ireland’s easy to make Irish Espresso Martini. This indulgent cocktail is both sweet and creamy and when made with freshly brewed coffee is undoubtably a crowd pleaser.

Whether it’s a cosy night in or a fun celebration with friends and family, this delicious cocktail made with the retailer’s top-rated Deluxe Irish Cream Liqueur (€9.99) will be the star of the show this Easter. This seasonal Irish twist on the classic packs a punch and is the perfect accompaniment to your Easter dinner party.

Why not take it a step further and serve your cocktail in one of Lidl Ireland’s chocolate Easter eggs, making your dinner party an eggs-trordinary night to remember.

Ingredients:

70ml Deluxe Irish Cream Liqueur

70ml vodka

60ml espresso coffee

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 handful ice cubes

Lidl Chocolate Easter egg, to serve

Cook's notes:

If you’d like a chocolate or cinnamon version of this simply add 25g chocolate spread to the ingredients before shaking and top with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon for serving.

Equipment needed:

Cocktail shaker, cocktail glass.

Method:

Place all ingredients into a cocktail shaker along with ice, use fresh-from-the-freezer ice, as melting ice is too watery and will dilute the martini. You want the ice to smash up while chilling the liquid down as this is what creates the frothy top.

Once shaken, tap the side to break the vacuum seal and using a strainer or the strainer on the shaker. Create a medium sized hole in the top of your Lidl Ireland Chocolate Easter egg and strain the mixture into the chilled egg to serve.

Add a straw and garnish to taste.