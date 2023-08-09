Coca-Cola keeps on giving with its epic line-up for Electric Picnic

Coca-Cola is set to close off its Summer of Music with a bang, revealing an unforgettable music line-up via music platform COKE STUDIO™ for Ireland’s biggest festival Electric Picnic. Located in the late-night arena, COKE STUDIO™ will not only bring good vibes but also presents a phenomenal line-up of talented Irish musicians.

Brace yourself, as COKE STUDIO™ is going to be bigger and better than ever before at one of Ireland's most dynamic festivals this summer, Electric Picnic, featuring a roster of talented Irish favourites and new breakthrough artists who will deliver amazing performances. This year, the COKE STUDIO™ VIP area will be giving festival goers the chance to gain access to the VIP viewing platform, with unbelievable views of the festival.

Included in the epic line-up:

Celaviedmai (aka Mai or Cela) a Galway, Irish born artist who has become one of the most exciting names in the Irish hip-hop and rap scene. Celebrated for defying genres, she combines English, French and Irish in her lyrics, while paying homage to her Ivorian roots.

Keanan an up-and-coming LGBTQ+ singer, songwriter and rapper who has already been recognised as ‘BBC Radio 1Xtra STEP UP Artist’ and ‘GAY TIMES Artist To Watch 2023’.

Callum Crighton a London-based DJ and queer music artist who has already modelled and entertained crowds around the globe.

Back for round two is the iconic DJ duo James Kavanagh and Billy Bunzari who will be playing early 2000 bangers to entertain the crowd on Saturday afternoon. The energetic vibes at COKE STUDIO™ will be carried through the whole weekend as Maria Lawlor, Dave Treacy, and Dara Quilty run with their sets into the early hours of the morning.

Missed out on an EP ticket this year?

