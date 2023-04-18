SHEmazing!
Club L London reveals stunning bright & brazen collection for Spring

For the girls who think blending in is overrated, Club L London has revealed a brand-new collection to spice up your spring summer wardrobe, Bold Moves.

With siren shades of hot pink, red and cobalt blue reminiscent of those found on tropical islands, Bold Moves celebrates natures vibrancy and your unique body through strong silhouettes with ruching and statement cut-outs.

LAURELIE (€135) Navy Satin Statement Cape Design Mini Dress
 

Whether you’re a guest attending a destination wedding, want a look that pops at your Prom or taking a bachelorette party to Bora Bora, these fierce and figure flattering designs are the perfect addition to your seasonal shopping list.

PHANTASY (€105) Pink Print Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
 

The Bold Moves range also features maximisations of Club L London’s best-selling dresses, including celebrity loved Phantasy (above) which is now available in a new pink and black print and best-selling Siren which is now available in multiple bold new colourways including pink, red and cobalt blue.

SIREN (€50) One Shoulder Body Con Dress in cobalt blue
 

Add a pop of colour to your occasion wear collection for less with the Bold Moves range which starts at just €42 and comes in sides UK 4-22.

BONNIE (€85) Bardot Drape Sleeve Jumpsuit
 

Katie Randev, Founder and CEO at Club L London said “Be unapologetically bold in Club L’s brand-new collection, designed to be bright, standout and flatter every body. Bold Moves is made up of Club L London’s classic styles with maximisations and all new pieces to catch all the right reasons this spring/ summer.”

LAURIE (€120) White Bardot Puff Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Price Range, €42 – €180

www.clubllondon.com

