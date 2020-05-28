Clarins supports healthcare heroes with phenomenal donations

Supporting our healthcare heroes is more important than ever before. One brand that has gone above and beyond to help frontline workers is Clarins. They have been committed to the national solidarity movement since the beginning of the public health crisis and is one of the first French companies to have provided much needed alcohol-based hand rub for healthcare workers. Since then, Clarins has redoubled its efforts, adding masks and skincare products for a total donation of €5 million.

To date, Clarins has manufactured and packaged 251 metric tons of hand rub packaged in 952,000 bottles. The bottles are distributed weekly according to the needs expressed by the beneficiary hospitals (six AP-HP hospitals in Paris, the hospitals in Pontoise and Saint-Denis, as well as other establishments in France, Italy, Belgium and Canada). Clarins will continue to manufacture alcohol-based hand rub at this rapid pace through July 7, for a total estimated number of 1,350,000 bottles or 387 metric tons.

Clarins has also donated a million masks compliant with European standards: 900,000 surgical masks and 100,000 FFP2 masks for intensive care units.

The masks were delivered to the Regional Healthcare Agencies (ARS) in Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France, which distributed them fairly among hospitals and other healthcare establishments.

The distribution began as soon as the masks were received, during the week of May 11, and was completed last week.

Not only have they supplied essentials like masks and hand rub, but Clarins has also donated 30,000 tubes of hand cream and 30,000 facial moisturizes samples to hospitals. From the beginning of the crisis, as soon as it became clear that intense use of alcohol-based hand rub and constant mask wearing was damaging healthcare workers’ skin, Clarins decided to make the generous donation to give back to our healthcare heroes, who have given up so much during this global pandemic.