Cillian Murphy sent Together for Yes the sweetest thank you present

Cillian Murphy has been an active advocate for a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming abortion referendum, lending his voice to various campaigns supporting the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

And now, the Peaky Blinders star has given one final salute to the Yes side in the form of a delicious chocolate cake.

As a way of thanking campaigners for all their hard work, Cillian sent the good folk over at Together for Yes a well-deserved treat.

A tweet on the Together for Yes Twitter page read: ''Cillian Murphy sent us in cake! Fantastic to have support from men around the country to will stand with us and vote YES on Friday May 25th''.

Cillian Murphy sent us in cake! Fantastic to have support from men around the country to will stand with us and vote YES on Friday May 25th #Together4Yes #together2vote pic.twitter.com/2DjGXTHV99 — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 22, 2018

The cake was accompanied by a hand-written note signed by the man himself.

''Thank you all so much for your hard work on the Yes campaign," it read.

''Together for change, for equality, for love. Together for Yes! Best wishes, Cillian Murphy''.

What an absolute gent!