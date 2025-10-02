Chyna Mills & Neil Jones pay tribute on daughter Havana’s birthday

Chyna Mills and Neil Jones are celebrating!

Today (October 2), former Love Island bombshell Chyna and Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil are marking their daughter Havana’s second birthday.

The couple welcomed their baby girl into the world in October 2023, almost seven months after they got engaged.

Now, in honour of their daughter’s special day, Chyna and Neil have taken the opportunity to pen an emotional tribute to her.

Earlier today, Chyna took to Instagram to share a joint post with Neil, featuring a video montage of Havana’s life so far. The sweet clips include everything from Havana’s trips abroad, to the family-of-three enjoying time in bed together.

“HAPPY 2ND BIRTHDAY HAVANA,” Chyna gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Two years of laughter, sweet kisses, bedtime stories and little hands wrapped around mine. You’ve changed my world in the most beautiful way and filled my heart with a love I never even knew was possible,” she continued.

“Watching you grow, learn and shine is the greatest gift I could ever ask for. I promise to always be here guiding you, cheering you on, and protecting you through every adventure life brings,” the 26-year-old shared.

“Have the most magical birthday, my little bubba,” Chyna concluded.

Proud dad Neil later went on to comment on the couple’s tribute, writing: “I can’t believe our little girl is 2 already.”

Many of Neil’s fellow Strictly stars have also taken the opportunity to extend their birthday wishes to Havana.

“Happy birthday darling girl xxx,” commented Amy Dowden.

“Happy birthday Havana,” replied Jowita Przystal.

“Happy birthday lil beauty xxx,” added EastEnders star Molly Rainford, who was a finalist on Strictly in 2022.

Havana’s birthday comes a few months after Chyna gave an update on her wedding plans with Neil.

In February, the reality star took to Instagram to upload a video of herself trying on wedding dresses, confirming that she has since purchased her dream gown.

“As my wedding is approaching let me show you what dresses I tried on but didn’t buy! I absolutely loved wedding dress shopping! A few dresses I loved more than others but I went into it knowing what I wanted and how I wanted to look and feel on my wedding day,” Chyna detailed at the time.