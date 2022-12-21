Christmas isn’t about late night shopping and Amazon deliveries

Christmas Day is almost here but I feel like all anyone is thinking about is whether their online deliveries will arrive on time or what time Penneys closes at on Christmas Eve.

As a child, my fondest Christmas memories are of my parents and their friends singing along to Slade in the kitchen, decorating the tree with my little sisters and bickering over who will put the star on top, visiting my Nanny’s house and revelling in the fact that we could eat chocolate before dinner.

The last thing I think of are the gifts. Don’t get me wrong, I nearly keeled over with joy when a Sylvanian Families Brick Oven Bakery was under the tree one Christmas, but nowadays the most wonderful time of the year is all about shopping.

Christmas is starting to revolve around Amazon deliveries, late night shopping and taking the perfect photo of the tree for Instagram.

We’ve forgotten the fact that spending hundreds on gifts isn’t the true meaning of Christmas.

We have been conditioned to think this way so let me remind you of the things that truly matter at Christmas time.

Waking up on Christmas morning and hugging your Mam.

Singing along to Wham as you drive home with your Dad.

Swooning over Jude Law in The Holiday with your sisters.

That first sip of Butler’s Hot Chocolate on a cold December evening.

Catching the Father Ted Christmas special and quoting the entire thing.

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree, literally.

Helping the men of the family wrap their presents on the sly.

Stopping to listen to carol singers on Grafton Street.

The smell that hits you as you open the first tin of Roses.

Dancing around the kitchen to Mariah Carey with your best friends.

Pints in your local pub on Christmas Eve.

Fluffy roast potatoes that make you drool.

Laughing as you struggle to fit the turkey in the oven: “It didn’t look that big in the butchers.”

Receiving Christmas cards from family who won’t make it home for Christmas

Seeing the baffled look on your cat/dog’s face when they see the tree for the first time

Saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to the bus driver

Your Nanny’s red cheeks after one too many glasses of mulled wine.

Sharing stories about the loved ones who are no longer around for Christmas.

Pretending your Grandad didn’t fall asleep after dinner: “I was just resting my eyes.”

Watching Santa leave the North Pole on the news, no matter what age you are.

Driving around and looking at all the Christmas lights in your hometown.

Trying to find out which one of your cousins keeps putting empty wrappers in the tin of Celebrations.

Seeing the Coca Cola ad for the first time.

Drinking a cold glass of Bailey’s by the fire.

The first turkey sandwich you eat on December 26.

So this is Christmas.