‘Christmas in the Library’ tablescape – here’s how & what you need

Get that festive feeling with Signature Editions Chirstmas in the Library tablescape, designed to bring a little Christmas magic to your table this festive season. After all, the table settings you pull out year after year becomes the backdrop for lasting memories!

We just love this 'Christmas in the Library' look and you'll find all of the product information below;

A love of traditional Christmas inspires this look with red, white and green at the heart of the colour palette. The starting point are the Irish linen tablecloths in a green and natural check are the base layer for this look. These tablecloths are custom made for Signature Editions and are limited edition.

Paired with Signature Editions Italian linen placemats and napkins they work beautifully. This linen and napkins are investment items that will last a lifetime.

Berry red candles from Danish candlemaker, Ester and Erik, weave down the table with red berries and anemones in our fermoyle pottery bud vases.

Fermoyle pottery-bud vase – €35

Bordallo cabbageware, Nordic inspired white dinner plates and ivory handled cutlery accompany the look.

Bordallo cabbage dinner plate (26.5cm) – €24.95

Images were taken in the library at Luttrellstown Castle.