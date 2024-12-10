Christmas gift ideas for children & adults with ADHD

Christmas is right around the corner and a group of leading experts specialising in neurodevelopmental conditions have shared their ideas on what gifts to buy for children and adults with ADHD this Christmas.

These experts include Clinical Psychologists Dr Selina Warlow – founder of The Nook Clinic – and Dr Eleanor Burch, Speech and Language Therapists Emma Ahern and Harriet Hunter and Occupational Therapist Sacha Clark.

Dr Warlow explains that when it comes to deciding on the perfect present, “My advice would be to understand their sensory and communication preferences and pick something to match their personal needs. For example, to support with time management a watch or timer could be incredibly useful to help them countdown during a particular task”.

“For someone who is hyperactive they may find something which helps them physically, like a trampoline or a piece of exercise equipment. On the other hand, if the person you are gifting has recently been diagnosed, a book which helps them to understand and learn about their diagnosis would make a beautifully considerate gift”.

Gifts for Children with ADHD

Mood flip book to identify feelings

Start conversations about emotions with The Mood Flip book, a useful tool to help children with emotional regulation strategies, including asking for help, deep breathing and talking about feelings. Facial expressions depict a range of feelings and moods that can be matched to the child's state of being. The MoodFlip Book (RRP £10.26) from Wordery.com

Sensory timer to help focus

Some people with ADHD may have difficulties with time management, procrastination, and may be disorganised. A Spiral Liquid Tube Timer is a fun way to help focus their attention and show time as a visual concept so they can focus on tasks in five minute bursts. Spiral Liquid Tube Timer (RRP £6.99) from TinknStink.co.uk

Journal to promote happiness

Children with ADHD can sometimes struggle with low self-esteem, so a journal where they can map their feelings and develop positive habits makes an incredibly thoughtful gift. The Happyself Journal, which has a junior version for those aged 6-12, and one for teens aged 12+ helps young people to develop life skills including mindfulness, self-belief and emotional awareness. The Happyself Journal (RRP £24.90) from HappySelfJournal.com

Book that promotes the positivity of ADHD

Books are a wonderful way to show open conversations about ADHD to little ones. For example, ADHD is our Superpower is a fantastic book which helps children to see the strengths in having ADHD and building confidence. It also gives guidance to parents, recommending tasks to help support their little ones. It introduces characters who display different ADHD traits, allowing children to relate to them and recognise similarities in their own behaviours. ADHD is our Superpower (RRP £10.99) from SENBooks.co.uk

Sensory toy to help calm the mind

Kinetic sand is great for children with ADHD as it helps to calm the nervous system, mind and body. The sand has a unique consistency, so children who prefer sensory stimulation can squeeze it to help increase focus during challenging tasks. It also doesn’t create a mess… an added bonus for adults too! Kinetic sand (RRP £13.99) from SmythsToys.com

Gifts for Adults with ADHD

Fidget toys to provide therapeutic relief

The twisty Tangle fidget toy is recommended by experts in neurodivergence for the variety of ways they can help people with ADHD. They are great stress busters – they are calming, reduce anxiety and stress, and can help to keep the hands busy supporting focus in meetings. Tangle (RRP from £2.50) from TinknStink.co.uk

Compact exercise cube to burn excess energy

Exercise is essential to help with ADHD management. It helps to release energy and mood and concentration enhancing endorphins. The FITT Cube is a multi-functional fitness tool with more than 10 pieces of workout equipment in one, and its compact size makes it perfect for homes or offices. FITT Cube (RRP £119.99) from Amazon.co.uk

Permanent markers to help with organisation

Some people with ADHD can have difficulties with organisation but also may be forgetful. A set of Sharpie permanent marker pens make a great way to label everything and keep belongings organised for example using sharpies to colour categorise work and belongings to support organisation. Sharpie Special Edition Permanent Markers (RRP £12.49) from WHSmith.co.uk

Mindful colouring book to soothe anxiety

What used to be known as a simple activity to keep children busy is now acknowledged as a fantastic tool for practising good mental health. The Complete Mindfulness Colouring Book offers a quiet respite for busy minds and provides a soothing activity for fidgety fingers. The Complete Mindfulness Colouring Book (RRP £9.39) from WHSmith.co.uk