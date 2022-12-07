SHEmazing!
Christmas cheer? Santa has put the FEAR of god into these twelve kids

When Christmas came around, you either LOVED seeing Santa in the grotto every year and couldn't wait to nab the present he gave you (because who doesn't like an early Christmas present?!). 

Or, you were the exact opposite and felt like visiting Santa was the WORST time of the festive season (who wants to sit on a randomer's lap anyway??). 

But these kids we've spotted popping up around social media are something else. The fear of god has definitely sunk into a few of them… and we can't help but laugh: 

1. The Great Escape 

 

2. 'Why did you do this to me, mam?!'

 

3. I'm a child… GET ME OUT OF HERE!

 

4. He's clearly having none of it

 

5. Her face is just priceless

 

6. The kid who climbed to safety

 

7. We honestly don't blame her though… 

 

8. She's giving her brother some serious side eye

 

9. Props to the sister for keeping her cool

 

10. When dad is dragged into the mix 

 

11. They can't get further away from him

 

12. The blur… and the brother who isn't far behind her

 

13. And the dog, who clearly doesn't want to be near Santa either

 

