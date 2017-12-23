‘Christmas came early’: Nicky Hilton gives birth to a baby girl

We are sending a HUGE congratulations to Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her husband James Rothschild, who just welcomed their second child!

The 34-year-old mum announced her daughter's birth via Twitter.

"Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world," she wrote to her 790K Twitter followers, "Feeling very blessed this holiday season."

Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season. — Nicky Rothschild (@NickyHilton) December 22, 2017

We ADORE her daughter's cute and unusual name.

The parents chose the middle name Marilyn in honour of paternal grandmother Marilyn June Hawley, People reports.

It seems like older sis Lily Grace is excited to be become a big sibling. Aunt Paris even helped the little one choose a doll to give the baby.

What a doll!

We're sure the 36-year-old had some wisdom to impart to her niece about how to be a spectacular big sister.

Congratulations again to Nicky and James on their growing family!