Christmas at Killruddery: markets, circus magic & cosy seasonal dining

The magic of Christmas has already arrived at Killruddery, with a festive season brimming with timeless traditions and unique experiences for all ages. From the enchanting Broken Theatre Christmas Circus to the lively Christmas Market, exciting workshops, and delicious dining options, there’s something for everyone at Killruddery this holiday season. It’s not too late to join in the celebrations!

Killruddery Christmas Farm Market

The Killruddery Christmas Farm Market kicked off on November 29th and is now running every weekend (Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM) until December 23rd, with additional Friday hours on December 20th (2:00 PM to 8:00 PM). Featuring over 40 charming stalls filled with artisan goods, food, crafts, jewelry, and more, the market is the perfect place to find unique gifts while supporting local makers.

Broken Theatre Christmas Circus

The Broken Theatre Christmas Circus is now underway, with performances running through to January 5th. This year, enjoy an extraordinary retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, brought to life with aerial acrobatics, classical music, and captivating circus acts. Don’t miss the weekend shows at Killruddery’s Yard:

Fridays: 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM

Saturdays & Sundays: 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM

Circus Ticket Prices:

Family Ticket (2 Adults, 2 Children): €80

Adult Ticket: €25

Child Ticket: €20

The Grain Store Restaurant

The Grain Store continues to serve up delicious food throughout the festive season. Enjoy a cosy lunch from Thursday to Sunday (12:00 PM to 4:00 PM). Make sure to reserve your spot for the Seasonal Supper Club, a four-course feast celebrating the best of seasonal, farm-to-table cuisine, held on select dates through December.

Supper Club Dates:

December: 13, 20, 28, 29

Location: The Grain Store, Killruddery Yard

Price: €70

Seasonal Activities and Workshops

There’s still time to join our Christmas Wreath Workshops, led by Fionnuala Brabazon and Florist Hanka Miziova, where participants can create a beautiful handmade wreath inspired by winter’s beauty. Also, the Killruddery Wellness Series, held every Sunday morning through December 5th, offers relaxing activities such as sound baths, yoga, and winter solstice rituals to nourish the mind, body, and soul.

Event Highlights at Christmas at Killruddery:

Broken Theatre Christmas Circus: Performances every weekend from late November through early January.

Santa Visits: Already sold out, but the Santa experience remains a beloved family tradition.

Christmas Farm Market & Farm Shop: Saturdays and Sundays, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, with additional Friday hours.

Dining Options: Seasonal Supper Club, Grain Store lunch Thursday to Sunday, Garden Room Cafe (open daily), and Pizza Ovens from 12:00 PM.

Wellness Series: Sunday mornings, November 17 – December 5, featuring local wellness practitioners.

Fionnuala Brabazon, CEO of Killruddery Estate Enterprises, comments: “Christmas at Killruddery has officially begun, and we’re thrilled to welcome visitors to our vibrant holiday season. With our expanded programme of events, there’s no better time to experience the magic of Christmas at Killruddery.”

Jane Murray, founder of Broken Theatre, adds: “Bringing the Broken Theatre Christmas Circus to Killruddery this year has been a joy, and we’re excited to offer a unique festive experience to families looking for entertainment and seasonal cheer!”

Killruddery is creating a Christmas season filled with wonder, joy, and memorable experiences. Whether you’re attending the circus, exploring the Christmas Market, or enjoying wellness workshops, each visit promises lasting memories.

For tickets, details, and a complete schedule of events, visit killruddery.com.