Christine McGuinness notes why her ‘heart is full’ after Paddy split

Christine McGuinness has opened up about life after her split from her husband Paddy McGuinness.

In July 2022, the former star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire announced the end of her marriage to former Take Me Out host Paddy.

Almost two years later, it has been reported that Paddy is now dating again, while Christine has remained single.

As the pair continue to co-parent their three children together – 10-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and seven-year-old daughter Felicity – Christine has now detailed why her “heart is full”.

In an interview with OK!, the 35-year-old reality star was asked if she hopes for a new romance.

“My life is full of love with my children. I’m very, very lucky. My heart is full. I don’t feel like I’m missing anything at all,” she gushed.

“It’s very important that I have some time on my own. I’m 35 now and I don’t know any different than to share my life with somebody else,” she explained.

“I’m going to share it with the children, of course, and Patrick’s always going to be around as the father of my children. But I want to have time on my own. I want to have those nights where I’m out at work and I don’t have to ring anyone and say, ‘This is where I am.’ I want to be able to have that freedom,” she teased.

Detailing her fears, Christine went on to note: “I do worry about if something happened to me or if something happened to Patrick, then who is going to look after the children? Who’s going to understand them and love them and care for them the way that I do? I think it’s a natural worry as a parent to feel like that.”

However, the mum-of-three concluded that she is continuing to fight her anxieties, stating: “I’m just trying to not let it keep me awake at night any more, that’s what it used to do. I’m going, ‘Just enjoy this time while we’re here.’”