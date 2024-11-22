Chrissy Teigen ‘so proud’ as she announces new career move

Chrissy Teigen has announced she’s taking a new step in her career.

The model and cookbook author has revealed she’s ‘never done anything like this before’ when opening up about the career move.

Sharing the exciting news online, Chrissy admitted she’s ‘so proud of herself’ as she embarks on this new journey.

On Instagram, Teigen shared a video of herself to her 42M followers where she is talking directly to the camera.

In the clip, the 38-year-old announced that she is releasing her very own podcast titled Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen, which will be available on January 9.

During the video, Chrissy explained, “This was all new to me. I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never spoken like this before, one on one with somebody. So it was important for me to be really comfortable and feel like I was in my element and my element is at home”.

“Home brings me so much happiness, so much joy. I feel most relaxed at home. Not a single thing has been shot outside of my bedroom and it just brings a certain lightness to it where I don’t get all nervous and shaken up or doubt myself. I just feel really content and at peace talking to everybody”.

In another video shared online, she went on to confess, “I honestly really hope that people learn to give themselves a lot of grace”.

“I think it’s really easy to be really tough on ourselves and easy to think that we’re not doing enough, we’re not exercising enough, we aren’t meditating enough, eating well enough, we drink too much, we do this, all we do is do negative self talk all day and I think it’s just this beautiful hour release where we can do something to better ourselves and learn something”.

Teigen captioned the post, “A PODCAST?! MEEEE?? I know! I am so proud and happy to announce my new (un)wellness podcast. I’ve learned so much from all my guests including Mel Robbins, Adam Grant, Nedra Glover Tawwab, Gabby Bernstein and more. I hope you can, too”.

“Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen is coming January 9th, and it’s all about the real, raw, sometimes hilarious, sometimes embarrassing journey to a healthier, happier life. Follow now on @audible”.