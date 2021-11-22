Chrissy Teigen shows off her brow transplant surgery results

If you were a teen of the 2000’s then you might have fallen victim to the skinny brow phase which took the world by storm.

While thick, fluffy brows might be trendy now (thank God!), that wasn’t always the case, and now many of us have found ourselves paying for those years of over plucking, much like model Chrissy Teigen.

The 35-year-old cookbook author took to social media this past weekend to share her experience with eyebrow transplant surgery, whereby hairs are taken from the back of your head and moved to the brow line, to create a thicker, fuller look.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Chrissy shared a series of clips showing off her new brows, and the results are startling!

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” Chrissy wrote alongside a snap of her post-surgery brows, tagging Drs. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne.

Another clip shows Chrissy candidly showing off her new look. “They look so cool,” she said, explaining that her doctor placed hairs “up here to even them out. Crazy!”

Chrissy also went on to share another clip whereby she explains that they look “a little dark from the pencil but it's so cool to have brows again,” before going on to warn her teenage followers to “not pluck them all off like I did!!”

Chrissy’s surgeon, Dr. Diamond, went on to share his thoughts on the procedure over his social media page, as he understands that “too many people… including entire generations” have fallen into the over-plucking trap and are now left with thinner looking brows.

“Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic,” he commented, adding, “They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in.”

Don’t we know it!