Chrissy Teigen admits she is ‘learning’ about son Miles’ diabetes

Chrissy Teigen has shared a brief update on her son’s diagnosis with diabetes.

The model shares little ones Luna (8), Miles (6), Esti (1) and Wren (1) with her husband, singer John Legend.

Earlier this year, Chrissy announced that her oldest son, Miles, had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Now, several months on from her initial update on her son’s health, Chrissy has confessed that the family are still coming to terms with Miles’ diagnosis.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself, John and their children in recent weeks.

“House is alivvvve! Alphabets and counting, big kids being big and becoming funny little humans. It's a lot but it’s perfect,” Chrissy gushed in her caption.

In the comments section of her post, one of Chrissy’s 42M followers took the opportunity to ask her: “As a mom with such a large following, would you consider sharing more about Type 1? At least a bit to raise awareness? Sincerely, a fellow T1 mom.”

Chrissy later chose to reply, admitting that she is not ready to share Miles’ story just yet.

“I definitely plan to! We are still learning over here ourselves!” she penned in response.

On July 28, fans of Chrissy and John speculated that Miles had been diagnosed with diabetes, as the youngster was spotted wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on his arm.

Three days later, cookbook author Chrissy took to Instagram to share Miles’ diagnosis, recalling that he had initially been taken to hospital with “a terrible case of shigella”.

“The doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I've learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 – going to the hospital for something completely different,” Chrissy explained.

“After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1. Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly,” she added.