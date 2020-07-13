Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie are expecting their second child

Huge congratulations are in order for comedian Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie, who are expecting their second child together.

The podcast hosts revealed their joyous news over the weekend by sharing a sweet family photo. Chris and Rosie are already parents to son Robin.

Rosie wrote, “4pm wine time BABY coming January 2021.”

The couple’s friends were overjoyed by their news. Stacey Solomon wrote, “Awwwwwww so exciting.”

“Champion!! Huge congrats,” said Matt Baker.

“Aaaaaaaaaaaah!!!! Yes, flipping YES!!!!!!! So happy for you guys! Xxxxxx,” Giovanna Fletcher added.

“Guys!!!!!!! The best news, couldn’t be happier for you and @iamchrisramsey and Robin’s gonna be the best big brother. CONGRATULATIONS RAMSEYS!!!!! Xxx,” said Ore Oduba.

Their news comes after Rosie suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2018.

She explained that she had a missed miscarriage at 12 weeks, “When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum.”

The mum needed to have a procedure at the hospital and was praised for speaking so openly about it, “My body still thought I was pregnant for all those weeks after the baby had passed, hormones were released and everything apart from the baby was still growing. I'd never heard of this before so as you can imagine it all came as a great shock. Unfortunately it didn't all end there as we were told I still needed to have a miscarriage to rid my body of the sac, placenta etc."