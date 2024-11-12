Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome third child together

Congratulations are in order for Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as they have announced the birth of their third child.

Sharing the wonderful news online, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor and author confirmed that they welcomed a baby boy into the world and revealed his unique name.

On Instagram, Chris and Katherine shared a joint post to announce their son’s arrival but are yet to share a photo of their bundle of joy.

Posting an image of his name, the post reads, “Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. November 8, 2024”.

In the caption of the picture, they wrote, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt”.

“Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Chris and Katherine.

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi wrote, “Congratulations brother!!!”.

“Biggest congrats!!!!!!”, penned Avatar star Zoë Saldaña, while model Emma Heming Willis said, “Congratulations!!!”.

Katherine’s mum, Maria Shriver, also commented on the post to say, “He hit the parent jackpot ! And of course the grandparent one too lol. And im@so over the moon for all of you. Scorpios rule”.

Chris and Katherine already share two daughters together – four-year-old Lyla Maria and two-year-old Eloise Christina. Pratt is also a dad to a 12-year-old son named Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Last month, Chris opened up about waiting to find out the gender of his little one until they’re born during an appearance on Today.

The Jurassic World star explained, “No, we don’t know… I've got my son Jack and then the two girls and so we don’t know. We wait and we’re surprised”.

The pair announced the news of their engagement in January 2019 and went on to tie the knot in June of that year in an intimate ceremony in California.