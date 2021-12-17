Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are ‘expecting baby #2’

It seems congratulations are in order for Marvel star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger who are reportedly expecting their second child together.

Multiple sources confirmed the exciting news to People, revealing that 32-year-old Katherine is expecting baby #2 next year.

Meanwhile, reps for both Chris and Katherine have yet to comment.

Chris and Katherine tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed the birth of their first child, a beautiful baby girl named Lyla, in August 2020.

Chris is also a loving dad to his nine-year-old son Jack, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Speaking about the idea of having more kids in the future, Chris previously told E! News this summer that he’d “love to have more — as many as the man upstairs will provide!”

“We’ll do it! I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about that, but my plan is, let’s go.”

Earlier this week, Chris shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife Katherine, in honour of her 32nd birthday. “Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star gushed alongside a series of sweet snaps.

“I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you,” he continued, adding, “You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us.”

“Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!” he lovingly concluded.