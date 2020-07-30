Chris Hughes speaks about Jesy Nelson break-up for first time

Chris Hughes has opened up about his break-up from Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson. The reality star was speaking to Vicky Pattinson on her The Secret To podcast.

The Love Island star had been dating the Black Magic singer for 16 months before they ended things earlier this year.

He told Pattinson that lockdown has helped him get over their separation, “You can actually focus on yourself, which is always a good thing. For me as well, I had a break up! So I needed a bit of focusing on my own stuff. It happened right at the start.”

He continued, “It was tough and time’s a healer, you don’t believe it when you’re in the moment.”

"I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbroken or anything. And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold,” the 27-year-old said.

He said he confided in his manager after the split, “It’s good to talk to people like that. People get it and it reflects on you and next minute you feel right as rain.”

News of the couple’s break-up emerged in April. “It was all very amicable and they’re still really good friends. They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course,” a source told The Sun.