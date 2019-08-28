Chris Hughes DRAGS troll who insulted Jesy Nelson’s appearance

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes has slammed the 'sickening abuse' experienced by girlfriend Jesy Nelson after she was called 'the ugly one' out of Little Mix.

The 26-year-old jumped to his girlfriend's defence after a cruel troll wrote a horrible comment on his latest photo with 28-year-old Jesy.

The couple are shown cuddling in bed with snacks resting on Chris' chest, and Chris captioned the post;

“So today we went to the cinema, but didn’t watch a film, we just bought chocolate and sweets instead,” adding pig emojis for good measure. Jesy wrote back; "My piglet" with a heart emoji. ADORBS.

The girlband member later posted the same cute image to her Instagram feed, captioning it: “Just a couple of curly-haired posers on a Sunday evening.”

One person wrote a cruel comment about Jesy's appearance saying: “I would rather pay cinemas prices than be led next to that sooooooo much makeup but she was always the ugly one.”

Chris has been vocal about a number of issues that are close to his heart, including animal cruelty, and made sure to stand up for his girlfriend by naming and shaming the troll;

Image: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

Reacting to the message, Chris shared a screenshot of the comment to his Instagram Story and wrote: “What a c***.”

Chris added in another post: “Find it so strange that grown women enjoy insulting young girls they don’t even know…. honestly.

“Some of the people that follow me and give my girlfriend abuse is actually sickening. Your lives must be so miserable, that you can only feel for them.”

Jesy recently got candid about being branded "the fat one from Little Mix" and the impact which it had on her mental health in a moving Instagram post;

“6 months ago this girl was someone I just wanted to forget. I wanted to erase her from my mind and everyone else’s memory. I didn’t see her as Jesy I saw her as 'the fat one from Little Mix.'

“Up until now I hated her not because she’d ever done anything bad but because I was made to hate her by endless amounts of trolling. Since filming my documentary for @bbcone and @bbcthree I’ve learned so much more than I ever expected to. Thanks to all the inspirational people I’ve met on this emotional journey, I now love the girl in this photo.”

Jesy added: “I’ve made this documentary for 2011 Jesy and for anyone who might be feeling like she did. I refused to speak about how I was feeling for so long. I was embarrassed and scared to. But I was so wrong to feel that way. "

The BBC One documentary references body image and mental health. Chris and Jesy began dating in January after the singer broke up with Harry James.

The couple have sinced moved in together last month, with Chris telling The Mirror; "Oour schedules aren’t too bad. We obviously live together now, which I think everyone knows. But we fit around it."

"I also want to get married. That’s something I’m looking forward to doing one day.” Gushing about Nelson, Chris recently revealed that his favourite thing to do was “explore new places” with her.

"I’m happiest when I’m travelling around, exploring new places, with my other half not having a clue where we’re going,” he said.

“Being lost in a foreign country with my girlfriend makes me feel free and is when I’m at my happiest.” What a great couple, we simply have to stan.

Feature image: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial