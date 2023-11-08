Chloe Madeley opens up about splitting from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley has broken her silence on her split from husband James Haskell.

The pair, who have been married for almost five years, announced they were going their separate ways at the end of October after rumours started circulating that they had broken up.

Chloe and James shared a joint social media post to announce the end of their marriage and Madeley had not addressed the split further, until now.

The 36-year-old was answering a Q&A on her Instagram Stories when she was asked about her relationship with James.

One of her 291K followers asked, “Is there a chance you and James will get back together… It’s so sad”.

Chloe answered the question by posting a photo of James with their one-year-old daughter Bodhi on his shoulders.

She wrote, “James and I are not together anymore but we are determined to be the absolute best parents we can be to our amazing little girl”.

Credit: Chloe Madeley Instagram

When announcing their split, Chloe released a statement to explain, “James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023”.

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand”.

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, as it is private and we have a daughter to coparent, whom we will love and protect at all costs”.

Haskell also shared the same statement to his 577K Instagram followers and added, “It's with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done”.

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won't be commenting any further”.

The fitness coach and former rugby player tied the knot at the end of 2018 in Berkshire, surrounded by their friends and family.

They welcomed their first child into the world together, Bodhi, in August of last year. When celebrating her first birthday, Chloe penned a heartwarming tribute to say, “Oh Bodhi, what did we do to get so lucky? You are the happiest, smiliest, friendliest, most affectionate, adventurous, independent, funny, sweet natured bulldozer of a character”.