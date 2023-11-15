Chloe Madeley admits plans for the future after James Haskell split

Chloe Madeley has revealed where she stands following her split from her husband James Haskell.

After several days of rumours, the former couple confirmed last month that they were no longer together. Their split came just two months after they celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Bodhi.

Now, a few weeks on from announcing the end of her marriage, Chloe has opened up and detailed how she is feeling about the future.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old – who is the daughter of TV presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan – took to her Instagram stories and hosted a Q&A.

During the session, one of Chloe’s 293K followers asked her if she hopes to have more children in the future.

“Yea I have a big family and I want to keep it that way!” she exclaimed in response, teasing her hope for siblings for daughter Bodhi.

The personal trainer then went on to hint that her split from former rugby player James was “pivotal” to ensuring their only child’s happiness, as she was asked what she has learned since becoming a mum.

“That my happiness is pivotal to her happiness and vice versa,” she penned.

Lastly, Chloe was quizzed on whether she is looking forward to dating again.

“I want to be and I will continue to be surrounded by females for the foreseeable,” the mum-of-one teased in her reply, followed by a cry-laughing emoji.

On October 28, Chloe and James confirmed in a joint statement that they were no longer together.

“Chloe and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023. We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand,” they wrote at the time.

On her own account, Chloe added: “Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”