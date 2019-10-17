Childhood dream: You can now stay in Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse

Global icon Barbie just added Airbnb Host to her extensive list of careers and accomplishments! Later this month, Barbie will hand over the keys to her Malibu Dreamhouse for the ultimate fan stay. Located in the heart of Malibu and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the fabulous life-size Dreamhouse will be available to book on October 23 at 11a.m. PDT by one guest and up to three friends for a two-night stay. The one-time reservation will take place from Sunday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 29.

With panoramic ocean views and beachy, glamorous decor, the home is a larger-than-life recreation of Barbie’s signature style and hospitality. From her hobby room and personal cinema, to the infinity pool and outdoor meditation zone, every corner of the house reflects Barbie’s lifetime as a role model to young women everywhere.

The two-night stay is available for only $60 a night (plus taxes and fees) to commemorate the Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary.

Barbie’s invited some of her most accomplished and entrepreneurial pals along to welcome and inspire her guests. Ibtihaj Muhammad, world-class fencing champion and inspirational role model (who even has her own Barbie Shero doll!), will give guests one-on-one fencing lessons, while pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers will take them on a behind-the-scenes tour of Columbia Memorial Space Centre to encourage them to aim for the stars.

There’s so much to learn and try, but guests can count on time for R&R back at home. Because Barbie is always a little glam, hairstylist to the stars and girl boss Jen Atkin will stop by for makeovers with her Mane Addicts Creator Collective. And for a true taste of the farm-fresh and flavorful food native to California, renowned local chef Gina Clarke-Helm will provide a cooking lesson in Barbie’s spacious kitchen.

Barbie’s home has plenty of space to relax and play and can accommodate up to four guests. Barbie is excited to share the comfort of her home and to welcome new friends to her charming neighbourhood.

To celebrate this unique offering, Airbnb will make a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative, which aims to help level the playing field for young women so they can follow their dreams.

For more information on how to book Barbie’s Dreamhouse, go to www.airbnb.com/barbie