Cheryl pens heartfelt tribute for Sarah Harding on 40th birthday

Today would have been a very big day for the late Girls Aloud singer, Sarah Harding, who sadly passed away this September after a valiant battle with cancer.

Today, on November 17, Sarah would have been celebrating her 40th birthday. To mark the occasion, Sarah’s bandmate Cheryl has shared a heartfelt birthday tribute, honouring Sarah for the wonderful woman she was.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Cheryl shared an emotional video montage, featuring clips of herself and Sarah over the years, including interview footage, performances and behind-the-scenes clips, while the Maroon 5 song Memories played in the background.

“Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime,” she lovingly wrote in the caption.

Since sharing this moving tribute, Cheryl’s comment section has been flooded with messages of love and support from friends and fans alike.

“Love this montage, such precious memories,” one fan sweetly wrote, adding, “Sarah will forever be in our thoughts, wishing her a heavenly 40th birthday, I know she’s having a ball today up there”.

“So so sad [heart emoji] Thinking of you all today. Beautiful memories to cherish,” another follower commented.

Taking to social media on September 5, Sarah’s mum, Marie, shared the heartbreaking news that her daughter had passed away.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.”

“She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.”

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead,” Marie lovingly concluded.