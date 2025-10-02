Cheryl breaks silence on her first appearance since Liam Payne’s passing

Cheryl has broken her silence about her first public appearance since the passing of Liam Payne.

One Direction singer Liam died tragically on October 16 of last year, when he fell from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. He was 31.

Cheryl had previously been in a relationship with Liam from 2016 until 2018, and they also shared their son Bear together, whom they welcomed in March 2017.

Now, almost a year on from Liam’s passing, Cheryl has embarked on her first public appearance since his funeral service.

Last night, the 42-year-old and her fellow Girls Aloud star, Kimberley Walsh, went to support their bandmate Nicola Roberts, as she made her debut in the musical Hadestown in London’s West End.

Following the show, Cheryl took to Instagram to post a sweet reunion photo of the three Girls Aloud members backstage, minus Nadine Coyle and the late Sarah Harding, who passed away from breast cancer in September 2021.

“Congratulations @hadestownuk on a brilliant opening night,” Cheryl penned in the caption of her photo, before going on to praise Nicola’s performance.

“@lilcola I am so very proud of you.. watching you step so far out of your comfort zone and still delivering at that level was overwhelming for me,” she gushed.

“The entire cast and score are incredible..” Cheryl added.

Following her rare update, many of Cheryl’s fans have since been commenting their continued support.

“We’ve missed you queen!!” one fan wrote.

"Omg!! Love this photo of you three, we love you!!” another replied.

“So good to see you. Hugs to you and Bear,” a third fan added.

Following Liam’s sudden death last October, Cheryl took to Instagram and shared a heartbreaking tribute to him, describing the loss as an “earth shattering event” and “indescribably painful time”.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again,” she noted at the time.