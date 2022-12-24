Fancy a tipple? Here are 5 festive cocktails that are easy to make

From the gorgeous Snowflake Martini to the classy Elder Flower Royal, these festive cocktails are perfect for your Christmas do or even to sip by the fireside! They are also super easy to make…

Almost every cocktail uses simple syrup which you can whip up in seconds by adding sugar to boiling water (50/50) and letting it cool. You can also use a mason jar instead of a cocktail shaker to get in the bartender groove.

Blackberry Whiskey Sour

You will need:

40ml of Irish whiskey

4 blackberries

25ml Lime juice

25ml Simple Syrup

1 egg white

Instructions:

First, Add four blackberries into a cocktail shaker (or a mason jar) and muddle (squash) them. Add in the whiskey, lime juice, simple syrup and ice and shake for 10 seconds. Then add the whites and shake for another 8 seconds. Strain into a martini or Nick & Nora glass if you want to be extra fancy!

Snowflake Martini

You will need:

60ml white chocolate liqueur

60ml Vodka

20ml Cream liquor

2 tbsp. heavy cream

2 drops Vanilla Essence

Instructions:

Add all the liquids into a cocktail shaker, add a cup of ice and shake for 15 seconds, strain into a chilled martini glass. Rim the glass with crushed candy canes for an extra festive feel!

Baileys Martini

50ml Baileys (or other cream liquor)

40ml Vodka

60ml espresso, simple syrup to taste.

Add all ingredients to a cocktails shaker and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a martini glass-or whatever you have!

Maple Old Fashioned

You will need:

60 ml of whiskey (preferable bourbon or Rye)

2 teaspoons of Maple syrup

3 dashes of Angostura bitters (you’ll find these in most off licences)

orange peel for garnish.

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients into a glass filled with ice, stir like mad for 30 seconds to chill and dilute the cocktail. Garnish with orange peel to make it all Christmassy!

Elderflower Royale

You will need:

35ml gin

20ml lemon juice

10ml simple syrup

10ml elderflower cordial

Prosecco for topping up

Instructions:

Add ingredients into a champagne flute, stir and then top up with chilled prosecco (YUM). Garnish with a sprig of rosemary!