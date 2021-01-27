Check out Ireland’s most stunning Airbnbs

I think for most of us, when we heard yesterday that travel restrictions were likely to continue into next year, watched with horror as our fantasies of white sand beaches and crystal blue water disappeared with an utterly grounding bang.

Even just the idea of it was getting a lot of us through, picking out where we’d like to go, what restaurants and site seeing there was around the place, who we’re bringing with us…did any of us really believe it would actually happen this summer? Maybe. But for many, I think it was a coping mechanism. To have that cosy, escapism bubble so abruptly burst was jarring, necessary though it may have been.

But as was proved last summer, our own little isle isn’t such a bad place to escape to! Lots of us rediscovered how our island can deliver totally unique and amazing experiences. Surfing in Lahinch, touring castles in Kilkenny, eating your way around Cork city’s amazing restaurants – the possibilities are endless and there’s something for everyone.

So keep your chin up, cross your fingers for this summer, follow restrictions and browse our list of some of Ireland’s most amazing Airbnbs, for couples’ getaways, family get togethers, or getting the whole gang together!

Wild Atlantic Way Beach House, Doonbeg, Co. Clare

Able to house 10 guests and hosted by Superhost Irish man, Patrick, Bunker Lodge is two buildings united by an L shaped sunroom and it’s full of unusual and tasteful features. One is the sunroom itself, glazed on both sides bringing in the view and giving a bright heart to the house. Another is the first floor living room, which has windows on three sides and double doors going onto the balcony where you can absorb the magnificent view of the Atlantic. It’s minutes from white strand beach and Doughmore beach and the local golf course.

With incredible architectural features like balcony – perfect for sunset watching – and stunning interior design – think modern nautical – this is a prefect luxe getaway with the extended family, or the girl gang.

Luxury Cottage, Galway City Centre, Co. Galway

Able to hold a whopping sixteen guests, this ‘you have to see it to believe it’ “cottage” is an amazing space for a large get together (when we’re allowed to again, that is!)

This newly renovated house retains its old charm features, while updated to include a large beautiful garden, with a hot tub, lounge and dining areas, a perfect space for large groups to relax in the heart of Galway City centre. Location is ideal and in the heart of the City Centre, a three minute walk to the Town Square "Eyre Square" with all it's restaurants, pubs and shops.

With Laura rated as a super helpful host and plenty of rave reviews, this one is worth the price tag!

Stunning home in the heart of Dalkey, Co. Dublin

This three bedroom dream home can house up to seven occupants in its spacious open plan design. Denis’s home is what he calls ‘an entertainers dream’ with multiple entertaining spaces and the best equipment and accessories around. All of Dalkey’s culture and beauty on your doorstep, with amazing walks and quirky shops and deli's. Utmost convenience and luxury in this perfect holiday getaway house.

But the real attraction with this place – in the summer at least – is the unbelievable outdoor entertaining courtyard with a huge BBQ, ambient lighting and speakers. The beautiful garden filled with flowers, herbs and veggies and the patio area is designed to lure you outside. The perfect, unique chill spot for evening drinks after a day exploring the city or even going for a dip in the local beauty spots!

Irish An Óige Mountain Lodge, Donard, Co. Wicklow

Nestled in The Glen of Imaal, this escape is immersed in an acre of secluded stunning beauty, with kitchen gardens & miles of forest mountains on your doorstep. The 7 garden cabins can sleep 18- 26 guests in super comfy beds. The multi-use venue has a lodge function room, larch chalet, fully catered with an outdoor kitchen/BBQ wood-fired Pizza oven.

The perfect getaway for the active family, the big get-togethers, hens, stags, weddings and birthday celebrations, with chefs and bartenders for hire for bespoke events.

Starting life as a traditional An Óige mountain hostel, the lodge has been lovingly restored and upgraded into a stylish venue. Experiences to help make your stay memorable, at an additional charge, include wood fired hot tubs, Wagyu beef BBQs, outdoor pizza parties, Yoga, creative workshops and guided hikes making it the perfect venue for your gathering.

Water’s Edge House, Dingle, Co Kerry

If you’re looking for a little bit of old-school luxury, then Water’s Edge is the spot for you and your crew.

Superhost Gráinne’s place is close to Dingle Marina, Dingle town centre & the Slea Head Drive. The location at the edge of town allows guests to explore Dingle within 5 minutes’ walk along the waterfront & retreat to the calm of Water’s Edge when desired.

Water’s Edge is located at a quiet & peaceful end of Dingle town overlooking stunning views of the bay. It's a large & spacious property to return to after a busy day exploring Dingle & the Peninsula, waiting for you to sink into its plushy armchairs and watch the sun go down with a good book.

The Worlds 1st Self Catering Pub, Aglish, Co. Tipperary

If you’re looking for something a little…quirky, Conroy’s Self-Catering pub could be for you! At Conroy's Old Bar time has literally stood still. Guests experience a unique slice of Irish social history unfold before their eyes whilst staying in this truly unique accommodation.

Being a discreetly converted, characterful, original village bar, and now completely dry of alcohol, makes it perfect for couples and families too. Set in the centre of Ireland, in sleepy North Tipperary village, close to Lough Derg and the River.Shannon, it's off the beaten path, yet no more than 2hrs from any major city.

Bavarian Style Log Cabin, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Looking out on Lough Melvin, this restored 17th Century Lakeland Lodge is a Bavarian style Log cabin located in Kinlough, a countryside village in County Leitrim. Lakeland Lodge is over 300 years old and was originally built by farmers in Germany. Over 20 years ago, Gehrig, a well-known architect in Germany & Austria meticulously dismantled the Bavarian Lodge and transported it to Kinlough, Leitrim and rebuilt this stunning property in the most idyllic location.

Experience an accommodation like no other at Lakeland Lodge with two bedrooms (one that even has it's own stove to keep you extra cosy at night) a rustic kitchen with lakeside views, an old style sitting room with an dual style stove, a bathroom complete with a Victorian style bath, an outdoor hot tub and surrounding balconies on each floor with views overlooking Lough Melvin lake.

The Lodge is set on 4 acres of the best of lush countryside. Enjoy a coffee on either balcony and take a moment to relax and soak up your peaceful surroundings.

The Wild Atlantic Way Bungalow, Lahinch, Co. Clare

One of the most stunning properties along the Wild Atlantic Way, this property blends the old and the new and takes total advantage of the 360 degree views. Located down a quiet country lane and positioned to maximise the views over the Atlantic and Liscannor Bay, it is a super romantic spot to watch the sun going down – or to catch a wave, if that’s more your style!

The main living area is a large open plan style with the kitchen and the living room part of the same area. The floors are polished concrete and there is a rotating stove in the middle of the living area. There is a spectacular floor to ceiling triple glazed window at the side of the living room and two double bedrooms in the west wing of the house with sea views in both. One large room with an ensuite bathroom and a double room with the use of the main bathroom. A perfect, peaceful escape.

Tubbrid Castle, Kilkenny City, Co. Kilkenny

Tubbrid Castle is a unique 15th-century tower house, uninhabited for the last century and now restored to its former glory. With a wonderful mix of original features to let you step back in time and luxury touches so you can indulge your inner prince or princess, this property has a little of everything.

Start your day under a powerful rainforest shower or in a deep, bubbly bath. Sip your morning coffee while taking in vistas of forest and field from bespoke velvet cushions in the large original window seats. In the evening you can dine at the grand oak banqueting table before curling up with a book or a board game in front of a roaring log fire.

Situated just 20 minutes from Kilkenny City and deep in the heart of Ireland's Ancient East, it’s the perfect location from which to explore the most beautiful parts of our vibrant country. Picturesque rural Kilkenny is home to hiking trails of all levels. In Kilkenny City, just a twenty-minute drive away, you can while away a leisurely day exploring its secret cobblestone lane ways, impressive cathedrals and magnificent castle, before treating yourself to a pint of the local brew, Smithwicks, or to Michelin-starred cuisine.

Five Star Cottage, Lettermacaward, County Donegal

Dating back over a hundred years, this granite cottage retains its original underthatch under a modern roof, and has a cool timber-clad extension recently added. The lounge – open plan to dining and kitchen – features window-seats for the stunning ocean views, a large comfortable sofa and a roaring fireplace, for your after-swim warm up. The detached Donegal stone cottage overlooks 'your' sandy beach (i.e. a beach accessed only via our land)

With plenty of coastal walks and forest trials nearby, this is a great one for the active family and friends. Escape reality in style with this stunning little beach hideaway.

Rural Mountain Retreat, Beaufort, Co. Kerry

The Cottages are nestled beneath Ireland's highest mountain, Corrán Tuathail. We are situated on the famous Kerry Way walking route and in the heart of the Reeks District. These houses were some of the last in Ireland to be connected to the electricity grid (in 1978) due to their isolated location in one of Ireland’s most unspoiled valleys on the edge of the Killarney National Park.

A converted stone farm building with open plan design, The Cottage boasts a neat kitchen and shower-room, living area with peat burning open fire and a galleried double bedroom accessed by a custom built staircase. There is also a double sofa bed downstairs for you to fall asleep by the fire if you wish. Perfect for a romantic getaway, a trip with a friend or come and enjoy a bit of peace and quiet all to yourself.

A basic welcome pack is provided of homemade soda bread, butter, milk, tea and coffee, and also first night’s firewood and starter pack. The original buildings date back to the early 1800's but have been renovated to a high standard using local materials and in keeping with the traditional cottage style. The cottage is located on the 1200acre farmland and includes a private lake. Guests are free to roam the landscape at their leisure.