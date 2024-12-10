Charlotte Dawson’s fiancé breaks silence on his sexting scandal

Charlotte Dawson’s fiancé has spoken out for the first time about his sexting scandal.

In July of this year, it was revealed that Matthew Sarsfield had sent ‘inappropriate messages’ to another woman.

Charlotte – who shares sons Noah (3) and Jude (1) with Matthew, and is also pregnant with the couple’s third child – has since confirmed that the couple are committed to repairing their relationship.

Now, for the first time since his scandal broke, Matthew has chosen to open up and give his side of the story.

Speaking on Charlotte’s Naughty Corner podcast, the 33-year-old explained that the story was shared a month after he sent the texts.

“I had to face reality and admit it to Charlotte, and come clean. I obviously apologised and I was heartbroken. I couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep. Every time I was shutting my eyes to go to sleep, I was just thinking about what I’d done,” Matthew recalled.

“I’d been drinking when I’d made the choice to do what I did, and that was the hardest part, thinking that one night nearly cost me everything that I’ve got,” he shared, adding: “My fear was thinking, ‘Will I ever be able to get back with Charlotte? Will she forgive me?’ Thankfully, me and Charlotte are still here together now.”

Matthew then went on to detail that he had never spoken to the woman previously. He also confirmed that he “wouldn’t have gone” if she had invited him to her home.

“I was just drunk. If the conversation had been sober, it wouldn’t have been the same conversation. I was never thinking of leaving, never thinking that I don’t want to be with Charlotte,” he insisted.

Matthew also confessed that he “hadn’t been in a good place” at the time, stating: “I think I lost my identity for probably 12 months. When I was drinking… I don’t drink a lot, but when I do drink, I kind of go for it. It’s like the last night of my life.”

Praising his fiancée, he concluded: “Charlotte has been somebody that I’ve always had so much love for, because of how she treated me when she first met me. She had so much love for me. We were just obsessed with each other from day one."