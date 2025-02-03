Charlotte Dawson shares insight into extravagant baby shower

Charlotte Dawson has shared an insight into her gorgeous baby shower.

The former star of Ex on the Beach is due to welcome her baby girl into the world in March with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield. The couple already share sons Noah and Jude together.

As her due date nears closer, Charlotte has revealed a glimpse into her baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her first daughter.

On Instagram, Dawson posted a heartwarming video, set to My Girl by The Temptations, to her 1.4M followers.

The footage reveals the stunning pink dress with feathers that Charlotte wore to the big occasion.

A pink light display that reads ‘Baby girl’ can be seen, as well as a pink cake, white chocolate fountain and plenty of other pink sweet treats.

There was musical entertainment, dancing and party games with loved ones that attended the party.

In the caption of the clip, the former reality star penned, “The most beautiful baby shower for our baby girl with the best fambo & friends I’m still in shock that I’m having a girl so had to throw her a beltin baby shower”.

“she has been truly spoilt & their was so much love in the room. blessed with the best”, she went on to admit.

Charlotte then unveiled more lovely photos from the special day online and wrote, “My beautiful baby shower. we can’t wait to meet you our little lucky prinny you are loved so much already”.

“(yes my fam n friends are holding my bumpalicious n I LOVE it If u have a problem chuff off)”, she said alongside the images that show her friends and family cradling her blossoming baby bump.

Many of Charlotte’s fans headed to the comments to compliment the lavish get-together. One fan wrote, “How Beautiful are these pictures such a beautiful baby shower”.

“You look fabulous, what an amazing pre celebration for little prinny”, penned a second fan, while a third said, “Awww look sooo beautiful hope you have awesome time”.