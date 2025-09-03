Charlotte Dawson shares emotional update as her sons reach milestones

Charlotte Dawson has given an emotional update on her sons!

The reality star shares three little ones – four-year-old son Noah, two-year-old son Jude, and six-month-old daughter Gigi – with her fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield.

Now, Charlotte has revealed a heartfelt update on her two boys, as she confirmed that they have both reached milestones in their school years.

Last night, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from Noah and Jude’s first day of school.

“Today was the day… our first born our little covid baby boyo had his first day at school,” Charlotte gushed in her caption, along with a sweet snap of Noah and his proud parents.

“I can’t believe it has gone so quick! It was so so emotional, but we knew he was ready. But we weren’t… Noah we are so proud of you, the most beautiful inside & out caring kind hilarious son we could ever wish for & the best big brother. We know he’s going to absolutely smash it!! Reach for the stars my boy,” she penned.

“It was also Jude’s big day as he has now moved up from the baby class to the big boy nursery and has to wear a uniform. Judey boy, our ray of gorgeous sunshine you brighten up our lives everyday he’s coming on so much, so proud,” the TV star exclaimed.

“I always said I wanted my kids to go to this school before I even had kids it’s crazy. Mummy & daddy are just so blessed with the best.. count our lucky stars everyday with our tribe,” Charlotte added.

Following her moving update, many of Charlotte’s followers have since been sending their well-wishes to the family-of-five.

“Always an emotional time!! He looks so grown up in his uniform,” one fan replied.

“Aww bless you Noah, hope you enjoyed yourself little one,” another commented.

“The most beautiful family, good luck boys xx,” a third fan wished.