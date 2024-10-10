Charlotte Dawson reveals excitement ahead of baby girl’s birth

Charlotte Dawson has been opening up about her excitement to welcome a baby girl into the world.

In August, the former Ex on the Beach star revealed that she is expecting her third child with her partner Matthew Sarsfield and last month, confirmed she is having a baby girl.

The couple already share three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude together.

As her due date nears closer, Charlotte has shared how thrilled she is to be having a daughter and gave a heartwarming insight into her preparations ahead of her little one’s arrival.

Charlotte took to Instagram to share a collection of photos and videos to her 1.4M followers with her blossoming baby bump on display while she wore a plethora of pink clothes.

Dawson also unveiled cute videos of her sons and photos of herself as a baby wearing the outfits she will be passing down to her daughter.

The former reality star captioned the sweet post, “In my baby girl / girl mama era. some little bits of baby girl content I want to share with you all.. having a girl now is so special my mum saved all my clothes from when I was a baby and now I get to put my little princess in them all”.

“I have cute little dresses & my christening robe I never got to wear as my dad died so I never got christened so all of us are going to get christened together & baby girl can wear my robe”.

“I hope she looks like me or I’m gonna have to put Jude in them as he is my double hahahaha”.

She went on to admit, “IM SO EXCITED. my boys are going to be the best big brothers to her.. Noah’s so giddy and now knows all the Barbie girl song & said he can’t wait to play Barbie’s with her and look after her!! all I wear is pink now as you can see and my mum hahaha”.

Many fans headed to the comments to reveal their joy at Charlotte’s life update.

One commenter said, “So excited for you! And all your little clothes are adorable!”.

“Never been more excited for a stranger in my life!!!!! Amazing news! So happy for you all xx”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “That christening robe is beautiful, I’m so happy for you all . Your boys are so cute and Noah is adorable . Can’t wait to see your little girl. Congratulations to you all xxx”.