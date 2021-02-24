Fakeaway Recipe: Spring rolls without the guilt

My takeaway cravings are getting totally out of control.

I never actually got takeaway that often before the pandemic, but it feels like there’s so little to do to celebrate hitting the weekend, that a takeaway is the only way to mark it. And now that I’ve gotten used to having my weekly fix – a simply stunning Massaman curry – I am starting to crave it during the week!

My mouth literally waters when I start to think about Friday nights and poring over the menu – pffft, as if I don’t know what I’m going to choose – but when the cravings hit and it’s only Wednesday, well….I’m more than a bit tempted.

Honestly, it’s getting out of hand.

So instead, to save both my wallet and my weighing scales from that particular demon, I’ve started researching how to make healthier versions of my favourite takeaways to satisfy the cravings and spice up my midweek meals! And this week, I’m going to show you how to make the most *chef’s kiss* spring rolls that a) don’t have half the oil of regular spring rolls and b) are super crispy, super veggie-filled and super fast.

Here we go!

Ingredients

1 roll frozen pastry

300g coleslaw mix

200g prawns (optional)

1tbsp sesame oil

1tsp ginger powder

1 chopped green onion

100g bamboo shoots.

2tbsp soy sauce

1 egg

2 cloves of garlic

1tsp fish sauce

Salt and pepper

Sweet chilli sauce

Olive oil

Turn your oven on to 200 degrees Celsius.

Pour olive oil into a pan on a medium heat. Put your chopped prawns into the pan and season with salt and pepper.

Add chopped garlic to the pan and allow to cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring every so often.

Empty your coleslaw mix and bamboo shoots into the pan and let them wilt.

Add your soy sauce, sesame oil and fish sauce to the pan, stirring continuously.

Sprinkle ginger and chopped green onions on top of the mixture, mixing in well. After 2 minutes remove from the heat and set aside.

Crack the egg into a cup and whisk well. Lay out your pastry and cut it into squares. Separate them.

Using the egg wash, brush the edges of the pastry squares. Retrieve your filling mixture and spoon 2-3 tbsp of it into the centre of the square.

Fold one corner of the pastry square so that it covers the mixture. Tuck that corner under so that the mixture is folded into the pocket. Tuck the two loose corners at either end of the pocket inwards. Then roll the bulge of mixture upwards to the top corner to create the roll. Wash the outside with remaining egg wash.

Place on a parchment-lined baking tray and put in the oven to bake for 12-15 minutes or until pastry is crispy.

Serve with a dip of sweet chilli and enjoy your fakeaway without the guilt!