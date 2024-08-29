Charlotte Dawson reflects on third child after revealing pregnancy

Charlotte Dawson has been opening up about her pregnancy with her third child!

The former Ex on the Beach star announced last week that she is expecting her third child with her partner Matthew Sarsfield.

The couple are already parents to two sons – three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude.

Charlotte and Matthew’s baby news has come amid difficulties between the pair, after it was revealed this month that Matthew has been sending “indecent images and messages” to another woman.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum-of-three, Charlotte has been discussing her youngest, Jude, becoming a big brother.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post an adorable video of herself sharing some kisses and giggles with her little one.

“Makes me so emotional that my baby won’t be my baby soon.. he’ll be a big brother alongside his bigger brother Noah,” Charlotte gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“Even tho they will always be my babies just makes me so excited but emotional … my beautiful little cherub oh Jude you are so special my little soul mate,” she continued.

“My rainbow baby sent from my daddy & he looks like my dad, his grandad xxx,” Charlotte gushed further, referring to her late father Les Dawson.

Following her sweet reflection, many of Charlotte’s 1.4M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“You’re the best mum we know, so loving and caring!!” one fan praised.

“Lovely to see you loving your baby boy xx,” another exclaimed.

“You’re such a good mum and person all around. Wishing you the best on earth,” a third fan added.

Last week, fans of Charlotte were shocked when she announced her pregnancy with her third child with Matthew, amid their relationship difficulties.

At the time, the reality star collaborated with OK! to do a pregnancy photoshoot with her two sons, but without Matthew.

“Been keeping a little secret… I have some news to share with you all amongst the negative here’s the positive a beautiful beltin bun in the chuffin over, baba number 3.” Charlotte penned on Instagram.