Charlotte Dawson ‘extremely overwhelmed’ in pregnancy update

Charlotte Dawson has shared a new update on her pregnancy journey.

The former Ex on the Beach star announced in August that she is expecting another child, a baby girl, with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield.

The couple already share one-year-old Jude and three-year-old Noah together.

As her due date nears closer, Charlotte has opened up about ‘really struggling’ at the moment as she tries to ‘juggle everything’ in her life.

On her Instagram Stories, Dawson shared a short clip of herself in the bath with her blossoming baby bump on display.

Adding text to the footage shared to her 1.4M followers, Charlotte wrote, “I sooo poorly guys Im really struggling, im extremely overwhelmed at the moment with juggling everything”.

Credit: Charlotte Dawson Instagram

“Work mum life. Anxious emotional exhausted hormonal. i have the worst cough cold and to top it off the worst toothache is this normal in pregnancy i should know by now”.

She closed off her candid pregnancy update by adding, “Im also nervous about being a mum of 3, mum guilt on the boys.. all sorts my pea heads gonna explode”.

The 32-year-old also unveiled a video of her having an ultrasound done and admitted, “Hearing baby girls heartbeat today. This pregnancy is going so quick its scary”.

Charlotte revealed the exciting news that she’s expecting in August of this year and a month later announced that she’s having a baby girl.

When previously opening up about her excitement to be welcoming a daughter into the world, Charlotte explained, “In my baby girl / girl mama era. some little bits of baby girl content I want to share with you all”.

“having a girl now is so special my mum saved all my clothes from when I was a baby and now I get to put my little princess in them all… IM SO EXCITED. my boys are going to be the best big brothers to her”.