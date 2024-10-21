Charlotte Dawson discusses finishing breastfeeding journey with son

Charlotte Dawson has been opening up about her breastfeeding journey with her youngest son, Jude.

The former Ex on the Beach star shares three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude with her partner Matthew Sarsfield. Charlotte is also expecting the pair’s third child, a baby girl.

As she prepares to welcome her daughter into the world, Charlotte has revealed that her breastfeeding journey with Jude has come to an end.

Admitting that she’s feeling ‘emotional’ about the situation, Dawson confessed how ‘proud’ she is of herself for continuing breastfeeding Jude while being pregnant.

On Instagram, the 31-year-old posted a snap to her 1.4M followers of herself breastfeeding Jude while they were on holiday.

She captioned the post, “My breastfeeding journey with Jude has now come to an end at 1 year & 3 months. feel very proud of my body & my udders.. especially still going when i was preggo!!”.

“I love this natural pic when we were on holiday, I loved having our time, t*tty time. he just ripped himself off I actually got more emotional than him. I think me being preggo the taste changes.. but atleast I had no issues getting him off!!”.

“My udders are like a conveyor belt one off next one… hahahah little prinny will be on in no time with the best @throughtheeyesofaparent helping me my bf journey with Jude was so much easier & better than Noah’s, thanks to Amanda see you in March my darling!! Your the best”.

Charlotte went on to add, “but just a message also to the mamas who don’t breastfeed.. whatever journey you are on, enjoy it no pressure and a fed baby is a happy baby”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to praise Charlotte for her candid insight into breastfeeding.

Singer Jessie J wrote, “Super mum”, while internet personality Talia Oatway penned, “I felt so sad when mine came to the end with mine. well done babe x”.

“Omg well done huni this is incredible I only lasted 8weeks”, added former Love Island star Laura Anderson.