Charlotte Dawson breaks silence on fiancé Matt’s sexting scandal

Charlotte Dawson has spoken out for the first time about her fiancé’s recent sexting scandal.

Earlier this month, the former Ex on the Beach star was shocked when her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield was accused of sending indecent messages to another woman.

The couple, who share two sons together – three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude – are currently no longer living together.

Now, for the first time since the allegations, Charlotte has ended her silence on the matter. Speaking on her podcast Naughty Corner, Charlotte described it as a “massive shock”.

“I was just walking to go and meet him, because he was with Noah getting his haircut. I got a phone call off my manager, and she was like, ‘Are you okay? Are you on your own?’” the 31-year-old began.

“I spoke to her and she just said, ‘Matthew has been sending indecent images and messages to this girl, and she’s sold the story.’ My whole world just came crashing down on that phone call,” Charlotte confessed, adding: “I just didn’t even want to speak to him.”

The reality star detailed that Matthew begged her to forgive him, insisting that the messages were sent while he was “drunk” and that Charlotte “didn’t know” the woman.

“Her ex-partner used to play rugby with Matthew, that’s how they know each other, which is odd. I think they just followed each other on Instagram. I don’t know what’s gone on, but I have seen some of the messages,” she confirmed.

When asked if she could forgive Matthew, Charlotte explained that they “haven’t had a good relationship for the past two years”.

“No one sees us behind closed doors. I still love him, I can’t take that away from myself,” she noted, adding: “I just wish that it never happened. I don’t know where I’m at with my head right now. It’s still too soon for everything.”

Charlotte concluded: “I don’t want a broken home, I never asked for this. I just asked for loyalty and respect, and obviously I’ve not got that. So, it’s tough because I don’t know if I’ll ever trust him again.”