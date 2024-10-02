Charlotte Crosby teases big update on pregnancy with second child

Charlotte Crosby has teased a huge update in her pregnancy!

On September 22, the former Geordie Shore star announced that she is expecting her second child with her fiancé Jake Ankers. The couple are already parents to their one-year-old daughter Alba, who will be celebrating her second birthday later this month.

Now, following on from the news of her pregnancy, Charlotte has revealed that she will soon be finding out if she will be welcoming a son or another daughter!

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a bikini snap of herself and her blossoming bump, as she continues to enjoy a luxurious trip abroad.

“First of all WOW this place WOW! Wow wow wow wow,” she gushed alongside the image.

“We are having the most magical time! Like literally every moment with Alba here has felt so special so far and we still have so much time left to enjoy with her!” Charlotte wrote, before going on to share some details about her upcoming gender reveal.

“However we are still waiting for @fr15by and @thejamiecorbett to arrive! I really really hope they make it here in time for the gender reveal! Alba’s sooooo desperate to see them she's asking every single day! CAN'T BELIEVE WE FIND OUT WHAT WE ARE HAVING TOMORROW!” she exclaimed, confirming that the celebrations will be taking place this week.

After announcing her baby joy earlier this month, Charlotte has since admitted the reason why she has had “a boy vibe from the beginning” of her pregnancy.

Speaking to The Mirror, she explained: "If I do have a boy, I'm going to be so excited to see Jake's reaction because he would absolutely love to have a boy. He has wished for this all of his life – he would just want a little boy to be able to take to football and do all of the boy things with. So if we have a boy, I'd be so happy for Jake."