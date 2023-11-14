Charlotte Crosby reveals she experienced prenatal depression

Charlotte Crosby has admitted that she experienced prenatal depression last year.

In October 2022, the former Geordie Shore star welcomed her first child into the world with her now-fiancé Jake Ankers.

Although she is now loving being a mum to one-year-old daughter Alba Jean, Charlotte has since confessed that she briefly struggled with her mental health ahead of becoming a mum.

In an interview on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the 33-year-old opened up about how it badly affected her at one point during her pregnancy.

“I got a bit of prenatal depression, it was awful. It was only two weeks, but it was two weeks of feeling like I could not get out of bed,” she recalled.

“There was a dark cloud hanging over my head. It wasn't that I didn't want the baby. It was just… I felt so low,” Charlotte continued.

The reality star, who announced her engagement to partner Jake earlier this month, went on to note that she even struggled to speak to him.

“I didn’t have any deep or dark thoughts, I just couldn’t muster up a conversation with Jake. I didn’t want to go out anywhere, I didn’t want to do anything. I just was flat,” she explained, concluding: “It's indescribable, when you go through something like that.”

Later in her interview, Charlotte detailed how her struggles with her mental health during pregnancy have not discouraged her from wanting more children in the future.

Upon remembering the moment that she discovered that she would be welcoming a daughter, Charlotte gushed that it was “the best, because I only wanted a girl.”

“I still only want another girl. I’ll have a boy, but maybe the third baby,” she teased further, adding: “Boys are more loving, but boys are crazy when they’re little!”