Charlotte Crosby shares glimpse into daughter’s 2nd birthday party

Charlotte Crosby has been celebrating her daughter Alba.

The former Geordie Shore star welcomed her little one into the world in October 2022 with her fiancé Jake Ankers.

Now that Alba has turned two years old, Charlotte has shared a glimpse into her tot’s sweet birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte unveiled adorable family and friend snaps from the party to her 8.7M followers, including one with Alba's nan Letitia.

The theme of the celebration was ‘Alba’s Too Sweet’ – a play of words to signify the age she was turning.

The images show pastel balloons and sweet-themed decor throughout, while a video reveals a sweet insight into the birthday girl dancing with her pals and a surprise visit from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Charlotte captioned the post, “My girl turns 2. What a lovely turnout she had for her little party! THANKYOU! To everyone who came and again thankyou for all her presents!”.

“She danced all day, and couldn’t get the smile off her face!”.

Crosby went on to add, “What a set up @pineappleandbearsplayhub have for kids birthday parties and @onestopevents_rachel smashed it with her balloons again!”.

Last week, the reality star penned a heartfelt tribute to her little one online where she wrote, “My little light Alba Jeanie your 2 today”.

“Since you came along you have done nothing but shine, brighten up our life and anyone’s you enter. You’re the most intelligent little girl, so cheeky and sooooo funny!”.

She continued, “You have the ability to have the full room laughing with your charm and sometimes with your little tinker side! everyday we feel the luckiest parents in the world. You really did change our life’s in the most amazing way!”.

“I love exploring the world together, our little family is my biggest achievement, my happy place and where I feel safest. Thankyou Alba for 2 years of absolute love, joy and epic adventure! I love you so much my girl you keep shining because you can really have the world”.