Charlotte Crosby reveals why she won’t return to Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about why she won’t be returning to Geordie Shore again in the future.

Charlotte had starred in reality show from 2011 to 2016 and returned for The Reunion in 2022. After then starring in Season 24, she announced in 2023 that she had left the programme for good.

Now, as she prepares for the release of her new series, Geordie Stories: Charlotte's New Baby, in March, Charlotte has discussed the real reason why she won’t be back on Geordie Shore.

In an interview with MailOnline, Crosby was asked if she would go back on the show, to which she replied, “No. It's not my cup of tea no more. Not about that life”.

“Like, I don't want to go into a place where there's drama, or there's people slagging you off, I'm so like not in that phase of my life anymore”.

The 34-year-old continued, “I'm a grown up who would like to distance myself from people and energies that actually bring us down”.

“I'm not about to put myself in situations where I feel anything but amazing. Or inspired… and that situation is very uninspiring”.

In Season 24 of Geordie Shore, Crosby returned to film in Cyprus with her former castmates, but ended up leaving early after a row broke out between her and Marnie Simpson.

Charlotte was question about whether or not she and Marnie could reconcile in the future. She explained, “There'll never be an olive branch, sadly after the last time around”.

“I feel like exactly what I just said. It's an energy that obviously really didn't like us. Because there was a lot said, like what I saw when I watched the show”.

“So it's just like, you know, you're not going to make the effort with people who quite blatantly, don't like you”, she admitted.