Charlotte Crosby in tears over devastating ectopic pregnancy

Geordie Shore's, Charlotte Crosby breaks down in tears as she recalls her devastating ectopic pregnancy, which nearly cost her her life, and resulted in losing her right ovary and fallopian tube.

In 2016 the reality star fell pregnant with her then boyfriend Gary Beadle, before suffering unbearable pain, which resulted in her being rushed to hospital and having to undergo emergency surgery.

"We were filming the advert for Geordie Shore: Big Birthday Battle," Charlotte explained in an interview with Heat, shortly afterwards in 2016. "I thought I had a really bad period because I was bleeding and cramping – I can't describe the pain, it was awful," she added.

Charlotte now recalls that frightening day again on Geordie Shore: Their Story. "The gynaecologist said, ‘What’s happening to your body now is you’re having an ectopic pregnancy,' where the egg gets trapped in the fallopian tube and actually just starts to grow there until it can’t grow no more," she described.

"And I was literally on the verge of dying, if I’d left it any longer I just wouldn’t be here. Me fallopian tube had split open and I’d been internally bleeding for the last week, and then I got rushed into surgery."

In tears, Charlotte remembered coming out of surgery, "and the gynaecologist came in and told us that I had… had my right fallopian tube and ovary taken away."

"And straight away I just thought, ‘f**k I’m not gonna be able to have kids, like, this is awful."

However, Charlotte's doctors reassured her afterwards that she would be able to have children, she just might need to try a bit harder. As a result of this truly terrifying experience, Charlotte is now an Ambassador for The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust.

For more information about this condition, visit www.ectopic.org.uk.