Charlotte Crosby details fiancé Jake’s surprise after ‘day of hell’

Charlotte Crosby has admitted the ‘last 24 hours have been hell’ for her.

The former star of Geordie Shore opened up about her woes on social media ahead of her anniversary with her fiancé Jake Ankers.

After ‘all the chaos’, Charlotte revealed Jake treated her to a heartwarming surprise to mark three years of them being an item.

The 34-year-old posted a photo of herself surrounded by red balloons and bouquets of red flowers to her 8.7M followers.

In the caption of the post, Charlotte wrote, “The last 24 hours have been hell but In the midst of all the chaos thankyou to my @jake_ankers for this lovely surprise for our anniversary”.

“To walk into the house being covered in roses and balloons really did make me smile I love you so much. I’m very very lucky to have you Jake”.

Jake commented to the post to say, “Love you so much everything in life will be ok as long as we have each other”.

The insight comes after Crosby shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories last night.

She explained, “Everyone talking about today being 11/11 and how magical and spiritual it’s ment to be. Well this is how I feel from all of the news I’ve had on this magical day”, she confessed followed by multiple crying emojis.

Yesterday, Charlotte also penned a touching tribute to Jake to celebrate their anniversary. She stated, “You’ve truly completed my life in ways I never thought possible. Thankyou for putting up with my very hormonal pregnant self. I love you so much I truly do Jake”.

Charlotte and Jake, who got engaged in November of last year, are currently expecting their second child together.

They already share a two-year-old daughter named Alba and are expecting another baby girl in January 2025.