Charlotte Crosby confesses reason behind her ‘hugely stressful time’

Charlotte Crosby has revealed the reason why she is having a “hugely stressful time”.

The former Geordie Shore star launched her fashion brand, Pepper Girls Club, in 2019. Now, six years on, Charlotte has admitted that her company is struggling to survive.

In a statement on her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old began by explaining that she had missed her flight home from Spain with her fiancé Jake Ankers, and their two daughters – two-year-old Alba and five-month-old Pixi.

“2 kids 2 and under…had to check in, get back our go back in for bags and then get a whole new flight and bloody do it all again! Bloody Nora but we move! We managed to get a flight for this afternoon which is good!” she confirmed, before going on to express her concerns about her fashion brand.

“I need to be back tomorrow for HUGE important meetings! I know I talk about the good a lot on here but I carry so much stress. As you all know my little brand ©peppergirlsclub hit a rough past last year,” Charlotte detailed.

“Trying to manage a business on my own has been so hard I'm completely self funded with no investment. The amount of doors I've had slammed in my face, or people who've laughed at me! I have put so much into my little business! And I believe in it so much! To this day I've never taken one penny out,” she admitted.

“I could honestly cry writing this! I think all small business owners know the struggles that constantly hit you! It's a struggle to even stay a float sometimes! I've been able to create jobs in the northeast for others and that's been so great. I hope I can carry on doing so,” the reality star continued.

“But I'm having a hugely stressful time at the moment and hope we can survive it! I don't want this to be the end. I wanted to build something for myself and my family! Please send out positive vibes,” Charlotte concluded in her message.