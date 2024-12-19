Charlotte Crosby ‘can’t wait’ as she opens up about birth plan

Charlotte Crosby has been sharing an insight into her birth plan.

The former Geordie Shore star is set to welcome her second daughter into the world in January.

Charlotte and her fiancé Jake Ankers already share a two-year-old daughter named Alba together.

As her due date approaches, Charlotte has opened up about her plans to have a planned C-section next month.

On her Instagram Stories, Crosby answered questions during a Q&A from some of her 8.7M followers.

When one fan asked if she was opting to have an elective C-section, like she did when she welcomed Alba into the world, the 34-year-old revealed, “Yes another time planned section. Was the most lovely experience of my life that day. Both mine and Jake's”.

Credit: Charlotte Crosby Instagram

“We actually cannot wait to get to do it all again! But one thing I do worry about is c section recovery with a toddler, and Jake is absolutely wrote off with work shortly after the birth so I'm panicking slightly”.

“My mam is amazing and has said she will stay with me when ever Jake is away working which is gunna be hugely needed”.

Charlotte also responded to a question that asked if she gets ‘overwhelmed’ with Alba by explaining, “Pre pregnancy never in my life. Honestly pre pregnant me is superhuman. But being pregnant and having a toddler has some days felt really impossible!”.

“Now that is the part you don't hear about I don't think. Alba isn't in nursery everyday and I very much work 6/7 different jobs, so I've been overwhelmed this pregnancy, by work, toddler life and just general life stresses”.

“Listen I've not slowed down tho lmao. I'm still at gymnastics every weekend 33 weeks preggaz running after her whilst she try's to learn the forward roll! and having our special mid week days together either taking her swimming or to see the animals!”.

“She's honestly my life that little girl! I want to make every second so special for her! We went to Lapland when I was heavily pregnant and I made sure I got my a**e up and got involved in everything”.