Charlie Puth unveils wedding photos after marrying Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth is now a married man!

The See You Again hitmaker has confirmed that he has tied the knot with his partner Brooke Sansone.

Last night, Charlie took to Instagram to share two posts – one of video clips from their wedding day, and another containing four breathtaking wedding portraits. Charlie chose to opt for an oversized black suit with a white trim, while Brooke was a blushing bride in a custom Danielle Frankel gown.

In both of his captions, Charlie chose to share the vows he created for Brooke.

“Today I stand before you Brooke, and I can’t help but realize, today is truly the happiest I’ve been in my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict but one thing has always been clear, yes somehow I seemed to have always known I’d be standing with you up here,” he gushed.

“I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, and now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth, thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you,” the 32-year-old added.

In an interview with Vogue, Brooke later went on to reveal that she tied the knot with Charlie on September 7 at his family home in Montecito, California. They initially started dating in June 2022, but have known each other since childhood.

“There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out – until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything,” she explained.

Brooke went on to describe the wedding ceremony as “both our favorite part of the whole day”, detailing: “Charlie and I were oddly relaxed, and at peace once we were both up there. Having a close friend officiate the wedding made us feel very comfortable.”

Looking to the future, Brooke noted: “We can’t believe it’s all over, but we had the best night ever. We were overjoyed having everyone we know and love in one room […] However, our lives together are just beginning!”