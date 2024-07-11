Charleen Murphy makes highly anticipated comeback to KASH Beauty with "The Remix"

The collab of the century is back! Following the incredible success of their first collection; Podcaster, Influencer and all-around Princess Of Pink Charleen Murphy has re-joined forces with the Queen Of Grunge, Keilidh Cashell, and KASH Beauty to transform the award-winning cosmetics brand into a euphoric shade of pastel pink. Climbing the charts with her very own debut single, Charleen is inviting you all backstage to witness “The Remix”, bringing 5 brand-new products to the table. Charleen and Keilidh are absolutely ecstatic about coming together again to create their second collection. Speaking about the collaboration, Charleen said, "I'm super excited to team up with Keilidh again for 'The Remix'! We've combined our vibes to create something really special. These new products are all about making you feel amazing and look fabulous. Can't wait for you to try them!"

Charleen is one of Ireland's brightest rising stars, adored by her massive community of followers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She’s the ultimate go-to girl for all things beauty and fashion, making waves as the it-girl of the moment! Charleen also co-hosts the fabulously successful and award-winning Hold My Drink podcast.

The Remix 5-piece collection features The KASH Beauty Radiant Canvas Primer in a Limited Edition Bronze Shade, Lip Care Treatment in a berry shade, Duo-Ended Face Brush, a Complete Face Palette and a Coconut Scented Setting Spray to keep it all in place and last all day long!

Radiant Canvas Bronze Primer – RRP €21.95

A radiant base that will help to hydrate and bronze the skin with a skincare-enriched formula. Infused with Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid, this beautiful base will lock in moisture, brighten the complexion, and control excess skin oils. Avocado Oil works to accelerate cell repair and regeneration, whilst Glycerin creates that glowing, luminous finish, all topped off with a delicious tropical scent.

"You all know how much I love a bronze glow and Radiant canvas bronze delivers just that! Whether used by itself or as a base for your makeup routine, it's an absolute dream. Its creamy lightweight texture applies smoothly, leaving your skin with a radiant bronze glow," said Charleen.

Lip Care Treatment – Berry Shade RRP €16.95

A berry shaded daily lip treatment that hydrates, nourishes, and plumps the lips. Packed with powerful peptides, this formula helps to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the lips, giving you a smoother, more youthful look. Infused with Ceramides and Squalene, this treatment strengthens the skin's natural barrier, boosts hydration levels, and revives dull, dry lips. Berry tinted with a coconut scent, what’s not to like?

Face Brush Duo – RRP €19.95

Featuring a round head brush and an angled brush, this tool ensures flawless application of both cream and powder products alike. The round head brush is ideal for achieving an even and flawless base, making it perfect for foundation, blush, or highlighter application. Its dense yet soft bristles ensure that the product is applied evenly without any streaks, providing a smooth and professional finish every time. The angled brush is specifically crafted for contouring and defining. This brush is also excellent for applying blush, as the angled design fits perfectly along the cheekbones, delivering a natural, blended look. Whether you're aiming for a sharp contour or a soft, diffused glow, the angled brush offers the control and versatility you need. Both brush heads are made with the same innovative fibres as the award-winning Kash Beauty brush range, with their super soft feel.

Complete Face Palette – RRP €34.95

The ultimate all-in-one makeup solution designed for versatility and convenience. Perfect for travel and everyday use, and featuring 3 powder and cream blush shades, one cream highlight and an ombre powder bronzer, this palette includes everything you need to create a full face look. Whether you're aiming for a natural daytime glow or a full glam, Kash x Charleen has every eventuality covered.

Raya – Raya creates a fresh, youthful glow with its perfect blend of pink and orange undertones. This peach powder blusher is finely milled, ensuring a smooth application that blends effortlessly into the skin. Ideal for adding a natural flush to your cheeks, Its versatile shade flatters a wide range of skin tones, making it a staple in your makeup routine.

Schatz – Schatz is a blend of warm and soft rose undertones, providing a rich, flattering hue for various skin tones. This deep rose cream blush adds depth and dimension to your cheeks, creating a beautifully sculpted look. The creamy formula offers a buildable intensity that can be customised to your preference.

Stasia – Stasia delivers a delicate, rosy hue with a powder matte finish, perfect for a soft, romantic look. The subtle pink undertones create a natural blush, complementing a variety of skin tones. Stasia is ideal for those who prefer a more understated, elegant flush of colour on their cheeks.

Beach Gerl – A versatile matte powder bronzer that transitions smoothly from a light, warm shade to a deep, rich tan. Perfect for adding a natural sun-kissed warmth to your complexion, it can be used to contour and define your facial features or to create an all-over bronzed look. The smooth texture ensures an even application, blending effortlessly to achieve your desired level of bronzing.

Superstar – Superstar is your go-to for a radiant glow. This cream highlighter gives a glossy, luminous finish that seamlessly melts into the skin. Perfect for accentuating the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bones, and cupid's bow, Superstar creates a stunning, light-reflecting effect. The creamy texture allows for easy blending, ensuring a natural, dewy look that enhances your features with a subtle yet striking shimmer.

Coconut Scented Setting Spray – RRP €19.95

Your go-to for ensuring your makeup stays flawless for up to 12 hours, complete with a balmy, coconut scent. Simply spray as the last step of your makeup application to lock in your look, and be transported to a balmy paradise. Whether you're heading to work, going out for a night on the town, or attending a special event, this spray ensures your makeup looks freshly applied for hours on end. Lemon extract works to control oiliness, reduce shine and preventing your makeup from sliding.

KASH Beauty x Charleen is available at www.KASHBeauty.com and stockists nationwide, including Boots, Brown Thomas and Arnotts.