Channing Tatum fans delighted as he announces new book

From acting to dancing and more recently, becoming an author, is there anything Channing Tatum can’t do? It doesn’t seem like it as he announces that he is releasing another children’s book following the success of his first two, The One and Only Sparkella, and The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan.

Since Channing revealed the title of this third book, The One and Only Sparkella and the Big Lie, fans have been sharing how excited they are to read the new book to their little ones.

The dad-of-one made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of him holding up his latest book to his 16.9M followers.

The 42-year-old captioned the post, “I love how you have all embraced @Sparkella, and I couldn’t be more excited to share that our favourite princess of everything that sparkles is returning next spring in THE ONE AND ONLY SPARKELLA AND THE BIG LIE!”.

“And I have to confess that this third book in the series… this one might be my favourite yet. It’s on sale May 30, 2023 and available for preorder at the link in my bio of your favourite local bookstore”.

Fans wasted no time in sharing how delighted they were to see a third book being added to the Sparkella series. One fan wrote, “I bought the last book for my niece and she loves it so much”.

“Congrats!!! Absolutely one of my favourite things to read to my grandkids. Thank you for your hard work and dedication”, penned another fan.

A third said, “Once again you did it!!!! So happy and proud of you one more time”, while another added, “Love these so much! You’re so creative and such a great dad”.

Channing welcomed his only child into the world in May 2013. He shares his daughter Everly, whom his book series is inspired by, with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.