Center Parcs plan €85M expansion to their Longford resort

If this past year has taught us anything, it’s made us really appreciate a lavish staycation as opposed to the stress induced foreign holidays we used to opt for.

With so many wonderful little gems and pockets of serenity scattered across the country there really is no better place to explore than this beautiful green isle we call home.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear about the massive expansion plans taking place at one of the newer tourist destinations, CenterParcs, a luxury yet rustic family holiday resort which is located in Longford forest.

Center Parcs Ireland have announced plans to spend upwards of €80M on expanding their Longford resort, creating 300 temporary jobs in construction and 250 permanent jobs after the project is complete.

This new expansion includes an additional 200 accommodation lodges, including four brand new treehouse lodges which will sleep up to eight people each, as well as further upgrades on guest facilities including restaurants and cafés, outdoor activities, pools, spas and leisure centres.

If all goes to plan regarding planning applications, construction on the expansion should start by 2023.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar commented on the plans, saying that the expansion is “fantastic news for Longford and for the Midlands.”

“Center Parcs is a really valued employer in the area. I know the company has made a huge effort to work with the local community and I’m sure that will continue with this further expansion.”